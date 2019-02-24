Malaysia U-22 star R Dinesh wants to make left-back role his ahead of 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers

Following their AFF U-22 Championship 2019 appearance, Dinesh Rajasingam hopes that he can maintain his spot in the youth team moving forward.

Malaysia unfortunately fell short of the knockout stages of the still on-going competition, losing to hosts Cambodia and settling for a draw against Indonesia.

They finally notched their first win of the competition against Myanmar but it was not enough to see them through as an unfavourable result in the Indonesia V Cambodia clash resulted in them being in third place in Group B of the competition.

Now, looking past it, R. Dinesh hopes that his excellent performances result in him being a lock for the AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers.

Throughout their campaign in Cambodia, R. Dinesh was a force. For three matches, he had excellent work rate and also had the football IQ to know when to attack and figure when to stay behind to defend.

Speaking to reporters following the competition, the 21-year-old said: “I have given it my all here in Cambodia, and I am really hoping that I will be retained for the qualifiers next month, as I want to play for our country at such a level and higher even.

“We are gaining in confidence despite the mixed results, and I firmly believe that we can go the distance once we begin our quest in the qualifiers,” he ended.

Photo courtesy of The Star