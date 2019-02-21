Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo begins planning for AFC U-23 Championship

South Korean Park Hang-seo joined as the head coach of the Vietnam national team back in 2017. His reign saw the Golden Dragons go on one of their more successful runs, finishing second in the AFC U-23 Championship while lifting the AFF Suzuki Cup. And Park is back in Vietnam already planning for the next event.

Park Hang-seo’s tenure as the head coach of the Vietnam national football team has been a successful one so far. The South Korean has transformed the Golden Dragons into one of the strongest defensive units of Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, during Park’s reign, Vietnam have consistently performed well in big tournaments. They finished second in the AFC U-23 Championship back in 2018 before lifting the AFF Suzuki Cup later that year. In early 2019, the Golden Dragons made it through to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, when many had expected them to falter at the early stages.

And according to Vietnamnet, the National Team head coach is back in the country after a short vacation to plan for Vietnam’s next big event – the AFC U-23 Championship 2020.

The news website reports that Park has joined hands with Hoang Anh Tuan, the head coach of the U-19 side along with several other officials, as he decides on his squad for the upcoming Championships. Anh Tuan, who has worked with players at a junior level has reportedly provided Park with a sixty-man shortlist to consider for the final squad.

Meanwhile, another feature of Vietnam under the South Korean head coach has been the inclusion of several young players such as Nguyen Quang Hai, Tran Dinh Trong, and Doan Van Hau among others. All of them are in line for a call up to the side for the U-23 Championships.