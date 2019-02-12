India to play Asian champions Qatar ahead of AFC U-23 Championship

The India national under-23 side is set to lock horns with the under-23 side of the recently crowned AFC Asian Cup 2019 Champions Qatar as a part of their preparation for AFC U23 Championship 2020 qualifiers.

The team will travel to Uzbekistan for the qualifiers which are scheduled to be played from 22nd March to 26th March this year. India have been placed alongside Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan in one of the 11 groups.

The winners from all the 11 groups in the qualifying stage will earn a chance to feature in the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand next year. Four more teams, the best second-placed sides from all the groups combined, will make it to the championship.

And for preparation of the qualifiers next month, the India U23 side are scheduled to have two camps followed by the big encounter against the Qatar U23 side. The camps will reportedly be held from 2nd to 8th March and 16th to 19th March. They will face Qatar on the 20th or 21st of the month.

The All India Football Federation announced a 37-man probable list for the U23 AFC Championship qualifiers as well.

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammed Nawaz, Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Kamalpreet, Provat Lakra, Boris Singh, Sajid Dhot, Sairuatkima, Sarthak Golui, Gaurav Bora, Narender Gahlot, Mehtab Singh, Anwar Ali, Wung Muirang, Asish Rai, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, L Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Komal Thatal, Rahul KP