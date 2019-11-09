Korea Republic destroy Australia 9-1 to finish third in AFC U-19 Women’s Championship

Korea Republic were rampant in their third place match at the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship, winning 9-1 over a hapless Australian women’s team.

The win means that Korea Republic now book their place as the third representative of Asia at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Nigeria next year, and will join DPR Korea and AFC U-19 Women’s Championship winners Japan.

The star of the show on the day for Korea Republic had to be Kang Ji-Woo, who scored four goals in the match, and all but destroyed the spirit of the Australian women’s team.

Two goals were scored by Choo Hyo-Joo and one for Hyun Seul-Gi for the Korea Republic women, while one goal each was presented to Noh Jin-Young, who opened the scoring in this match, and Cho Mi-Jin who completed the misery for Australia with a goal deep into stoppage time.

In a game that promised so much from the side from down under, they did manage to get on the scoresheet, with Mary Fowler getting the only goal for her team with a strike in the 81st minute.

That, however, was a mere consolation as Korea Republic stamped their authority on the contest and charged to a convincing victory in Thailand.

(Image courtesy: AFC)