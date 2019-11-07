Defending champions Japan to face DPR Korea in final of AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019

In a repeat of the 2017 final, defending champions Japan are to face DPR Korea in the final of the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand.

North Korea booked a place in the final of the continental championship by defeating two-time champions South Korea 3-1 in the first semifinal on Wednesday. Kim Kyong-yong had given DPR Korea an early two-goal lead in the all-Korean clash scoring in the third and ninth minutes.

Pak Il-gyong scored in the second half to make it 3-0 in the 53rd minute, but Kang Ji-woo scored from the penalty spot six minutes later to reduce the deficit. However, that goal would only turn out to be a consolation for the South Korean as they crashed out in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Japan recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Australia to reach the final in style.

Oto Kanno scored from the spot to open the scoring for the Young Nadeshiko in the 21st minute before Haruka Osawa doubled the lead three minutes later.

Haruka Osawa scored again after the restart to make it 3-0 before Yuzuki Yamamoto made it 4-0 in the 50th minute. Sara Ito made it 5-0 before Maho Hirosawa netted twice in the final 10 minutes to seal the 7-0 win.

FT: JPN 🇯🇵 7 – 0 🇦🇺 AUS Magnificent seven! Japan will face DPR Korea in the #AFCU19W Final for the third consecutive edition! pic.twitter.com/Gule5xMOz1 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 6, 2019

The final will be held at the Chonburi Stadium on November 9. Japan had defeated the North Koreans, thanks to a sole goal from Riko Ueki, in the 2017 final to lift a record fifth title.

Both Japan and DPR Korea also booked a place in the 2020 FIFA U20 World Cup by reaching the final while South Korea and Australia will face off in the third-place play-off with the winner becoming the third and final nation to qualify for next year’s world championship.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)