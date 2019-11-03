AFC U19 Women's Championship |

Japan, Korea Republic through as semifinal ties in AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 decided

Japan AFC u19

Japan and Korea Republic have joined DPR Korea and Australia in the semifinals of the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 being held in Thailand.

Japan defeated China PR 2-1 in their final group match at the Chonburi Stadium on Sunday to progress as Group B winners. The Young Nadeshiko had earlier recorded wins over Myanmar and South Korea and qualify for the knockout stages boasting a 100 per cent win record.

Meanwhile, Korea Republic made it to the last four as the runners-up from Group B after edging Myanmar 1-0 at the IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium.

The semifinal of the AFC U19 Women’s Championship will now witness an all-Korean clash as neighbours DPR Korea, winners of Group A, face Group B runners-up South Korea in the first semifinal on November 6.

The second semifinal of the continental championship will see Group B winners Japan taking on Group A runners-up Australia.

The two finalists and the team that wins the third-place play-off will represent Asia at the 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be held next year.

Three ASEAN teams — Myanmar, Vietnam and hosts Thailand — were part of the tournament, but all three have crashed out in the group stages itself.

2019 AFC U19 Women’s Championship – Fixtures

November 6 – SF1 – DPR Korea vs Korea Republic – Chonburi Stadium, Thailand
November 6 – SF2 – Japan vs Australia – Chonburi Stadium, Thailand

November 9 – Third-place Play-off – Losers SF1 vs Losers SF2 – Chonburi Stadium, Thailand
Novmeber 9 – Final – Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 – Chonburi Stadium, Thailand

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)

