AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019: Heartbreak for Vietnam as Australia score late to end semifinal hopes

Vietnam suffered a heartbreak in the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 on Saturday as Mary Fowler’s late goal for Australia ended their semifinal hopes in the continental championship.

Both Vietnam and Australia had gone into their final Group A match at the IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium with three points in their bags, but it was the Southeast Asian nation who were occupying the second spot at kick off, thanks to a better goal difference.

FT: AUS 🇦🇺 1 – 0 🇻🇳 VIE Heartbreak for Vietnam. Australia are through to the last four as Group A runners-up! pic.twitter.com/GplIp5QK8k — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 2, 2019

This meant that Vietnam just had to avoid a defeat against the Young Matildas to book a place in the semifinal of the AFC U19 Championship and come only one win away from qualifying for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup 2020 as one of the top three sides from Asia.

And they were on course to do that up until around five minutes were left to play in the game and the two teams were tied goalless. However, Australian prodigy Fowler had other plans as she slotted home her third goal of the campaign to help her side win 1-0 and leapfrog Vietnam to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, hosts Thailand ended a disappointing AFC U19 Women’s Championship campaign with their third defeat in as many matches going down 3-1 to the North Koreans at the Chonburi Stadium.

FT: THA 🇹🇭 1 – 3 🇰🇵 PRK Hosts bow out with a fight. DPR Korea advance to the last four as Group A winners!#AFCU19W pic.twitter.com/KRCngmBhiv — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 2, 2019

Thai women had lost 2-0 to ASEAN rivals Vietnam in their opener and 3-1 to Australia in their second outing and they were quickly put on their back foot on Saturday as well when Kim Kyong-yong opened scoring for DPR Korea five minutes from the start.

Ri Chong-gyong added a second for the Group A pacesetters in the 27th minute before Ri Su-gyong made it 3-0 two minutes after the restart.

Thailand pulled one back around the one-hour mark through captain Nutwadee Pram-nak, but it was a mere consolation for the Thais as they ended the campaign with a 3-1 defeat.

DPR Korea progress as the winners of Group A with nine points, while Australia qualify as runners-up with six points.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)