Thailand crash out of AFC U19 Women’s Championship after 3-1 loss to Australia; Vietnam also beaten

Hosts Thailand have crashed out of the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 after suffering their second straight defeat in the group stages of the competition on Wednesday.

Thailand were beaten 2-0 by ASEAN rivals Vietnam in their opening match in Group A on October 27 and their exit from the continental championship in the group stages was confirmed after a 3-1 defeat to Australia in their second outing.

FT: AUS 🇦🇺 3 – 1 🇹🇭 THA Australia bounce back. Hosts suffer second straight defeat!#AFCU19W pic.twitter.com/HkXJcYNMTI — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 30, 2019

Australian wonder kid Mary Fowler opened the scoring for the Young Matildas in the 17th minute and the 16-year-old added a second as well in the 41st minute. Courtney Nevin scored straight from a free kick 11 minutes into the second half to make it 3-0 to Australia against a hapless Thailand side.

Pattaranan Aupachai then scored Thailand’s first goal of the tournament as she pulled one back for the hosts in the 63rd minute. However, that goal turned out to be a mere consolation as the Thai women crashed out of the competition with a match left to play in Group A .

FT: VIE 🇻🇳 0 – 3 🇰🇵 PRK 3️⃣ goals. And yet another 3️⃣ points for DPR Korea!#AFCU19W pic.twitter.com/HyKAyuuIqE — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s 3-0 defeat to DPR Korea meant it was a fruitless day for ASEAN sides in the AFC U19 Women’s Championship.

The two sides had fought neck-and-neck in the early stages of the game at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium where they played out a goalless first 45 minutes.

However, 2017 finalists North Korea scored three past the Vietnamese defence after the restart to record their second win and book a place in the semifinals of the women’s tournament. Yun Ji-hwa, ‎Kim Kyong-yong and Ryu Sol-song netted for the winners.

Current AFC U19 Women’s Championship Group A table: 1. North Korea 🇰🇵 6pts +7

2. Vietnam 🇻🇳 3pts -1

3. Australia 🇦🇺 3pts -2

4. Thailand 🇹🇭 0pts -4 A draw against Australia will see the ladies advance to knockout stage! — Viet Footy (@VietFooty) October 30, 2019

Vietnam now must avoid defeat against Australia in their final group match on November 2 in order to progress to the semifinals.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)