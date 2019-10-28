Defending champions Japan thrash Myanmar 5-0 in AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019

Myanmar suffered a 5-0 defeat to defending champions Japan in their opening match of the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 at the IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium, Thailand on Monday.

Yuzuki Yamamoto gave Japan a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute of the Group B opener in the AFC U19 Women’s Championship before Haruka Osawa doubled the advantage for the Young Nadeshiko against the Young Asian Lionesses three minutes later.

Yamamoto then added her second four minutes into the second half. Maho Hirosawa and Sara Ito scored a quick-fire double for five-time champions Japan in the 66th and 67th minutes to complete their 5-0 rout of Myanmar.

Myanmar had made it to the continental championship as runners-up in Group A of the qualification event finishing behind Australia and ahead of Uzbekistan and Nepal in the second round matches held in Mandalay.

The Southeast Asians will now face China PR in their second outing on October 31.

Meanwhile, in the other Group B fixture, Korea Republic began their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over China PR at the Chonburi Stadium.

FT: CHN 🇨🇳 1 – 2 🇰🇷 KOR 3️⃣ points. Perfect start for Korea Republic!#AFCU19W pic.twitter.com/ORHm5LlsK1 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 28, 2019

The South Korean women got off to a stunning start when Kang Ji-woo gave her side the lead just 30 seconds from the start. 2017 semifinalists China hit back through Han Xuan who levelled the score in the 33rd minute.

However, captain Kang’s second strike in the 72nd minute gave Korea Republic all three points.

Vietnam, who overcame hosts Thailand 2-0 in their opener, will face favourites DPR Korea in Group A on Tuesday while Australia take on Thailand.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)