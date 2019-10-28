Hosts Thailand suffer 2-0 defeat to Vietnam in AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 opener

Hosts Thailand suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of ASEAN neighbours Vietnam in their 2019 AFC U19 Women’s Championship opener at the Chonburi Stadium on Sunday.

After a closely-contested first half, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan converted from the penalty spot to give Vietnam the 1-0 lead in the 58th minute and the Vietnamese women sealed the 2-0 result with an injury-time goal from Ngan Thi Van Su.

Meanwhile, in the other match of Group A on the opening day of the continental championship, DPR Korea thrashed Australia 5-1 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium.

FT: THA 🇹🇭 0 – 2 🇻🇳 VIE Heartbreak for the hosts, joy for Vietnam!#AFCU19W pic.twitter.com/u98Vd9tTM4 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 27, 2019

The North Koreans, who finished runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament in 2017, had fell behind as early as the 16th minute when Kyra Cooney-Cross gave Australia the lead.

But, Kim Hyang levelled the score just three mintues later before Yun Ji-hwa pulled DPR Korea ahead in the 30th minute. The North Koreans held on to the 2-1 lead until the later stages of the game when Ri Kum-hyang gave them a two-goal lead in the 74th minute.

Pak Il-gyong and Kim Yun-ok added to the scoreline in the 83rd and 88th minutes to give DPR Korea a comfortable win to go top of Group A — ahead of Vietnam on goal difference.

FT: PRK 🇰🇵 5 – 1 🇦🇺 AUS DPR Korea claw back from a goal down to carve a massive victory in their #AFCU19W campaign opener against Australia! pic.twitter.com/FJCMdzRq4m — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 27, 2019

Vietnam face DPR Korea on the second matchday on Group A while Australia face Thailand.

Group B engagements will begin on Monday with Japan taking on Myanmar while China PR facing Korea Republic.

