Saudi Arabia beat South Korea in final of AFC U 19 Championship

The final of the AFC U-19 Championship saw Saudi Arabia go up against tournament heavyweights South Korea and the Green Falcons were able to topple their rivals to lift their third title in history!

Saudi Arabia have finally banished the demons that haunted them two years ago as they fell short in the finals against Japan. They immediately made their presence felt against the Taegeuk Warriors and showed they were not going to be denied again.

Only two minutes into the contest, Turki Al-Ammar cemented his status as a top player for Saudi Arabia by scoring a goal to put them on top.

2′ GOALLLLL! SAUDI ARABIA LEAD IN THE FINAL! 1-0! What a start for the Green Falcons after star man Turki Al-Ammar nets from a rebound. The best possible start for Saudi Arabia!#AFCU19 #KORvKSA pic.twitter.com/PcEt9B0aep — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 4, 2018

The Green Falcons would continue to dominate possession and they would double their lead in the 22nd minute thanks to a spectacular goal from Khalid Al-Ghannam.

Al-Ghannam fired a right-footed shot from outside the box which perfectly looped beyond the South Korean keeper’s reach for Saudi to go up 2-0.

22′ GOALLLL! 2-0 TO SAUDI ARABIA! WHAT. A. GOAL. Al Ghannam, who has truly come of age for the Green Falcons in the knockout stages scores in the Final! And that too with a stunning strike! What a goal, what a start for Saudi Arabia. #AFCU19 #KORvKSA pic.twitter.com/jCAyFIam4y — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 4, 2018

At one point, they dominated possession up to 74 per cent while the South Koreans had difficulty getting started.

However, the 12-time tournament champions started stronger as the second half started, slowly trying to wrestle possession away from the Green Falcons as they searched for their opener.

They would get their chance nearly 20 minutes from the restart as Jeon Se-Jin was fouled inside the penalty box. Cho Young Wook would step-up and convert the penalty to cut their deficit in half.

64′ GOALLLL! SOUTH KOREA SCORE! 2-1! Cho Young Wook steps up to the spot and sends the goalkeeper the wrong way. The Daegseuk Warriors are back in it! Can they find the equalizer with half an hour remaining?#AFCU19 #KORvKSA pic.twitter.com/97ZoZJEWFt — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 4, 2018

South Korea continued pressing on and attempted to find the equaliser, with the closest they got was in the 80th minute when Se-Jin failed to convert what looked like a tap-in.

80′ WHAT A HUGE MISS! Jeon Se Jin, of all people, misses an open goal from a yard out after a superb ball was delivered across goal. This was the chance for the Daegseuk Warriors. How costly would that prove to be? #AFCU19 #KORvKSA pic.twitter.com/HBDx3A8sat — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 4, 2018

At the end, the South Koreans could not find the equaliser and Saudi Arabia were able to hang on and get the well-deserved victory.

Al-Ammar deservedly won the most valuable player for his contributions for Saudi Arabia, especially in the knockout stages. His early goal set the pace for the Green Falcons to march to triumph.

Cover photo courtesy of AFC