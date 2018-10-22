LIVE AFC U 19 Championship: Australia U 19 vs Vietnam U 19

The AFC U 19 Championship resumes once again as Group C begins its Match Day 2 with Australia facing off against Vietnam.

With only Jordan notching a win in Group C, surviving the stage could turn out to be a down the wire affair as both teams have yet to register a win. Australia can only muster a draw against South Korea in their opener while Vietnam began their campaign with a loss. It’s a must win situation for both sides.

Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium is ready to bear witness to another possibly pulsating encounter.