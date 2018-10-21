Indonesia fought back from 6-1 down in the 56th minute to finish 6-5 in an enthralling comeback led by super-sub Todd Rivaldo Ferre. Though the Garuda Muda lost the match, Indonesian fans praised their team’s herculean effort to change the complexion of the encounter.

Fans thronged the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta to witness Indonesia under 19 side take on Qatar in their second group stage match of the competition. The match, though, went completely in Qatar’s way from the start as two goals in three minutes from Hashim Ali and Abdulrasheed Umaru saw them race to a 2-0 lead by the 14th minute.

The Indonesians’ misery was further heightened by another Qatari goal, this time from Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab in the 28th minute. All three of those goals had come from defensive mistakes, majorly from skipper Nurhidayat Haji Haris.

The hosts, however, were not ready to go down without a fight as Muhammad Lufthi Kamal’s curler reduced the deficit for them. Abdulrasheed then scored on both sides of a goal from Hashim Ali to complete his hattrick as Qatar stamped their authority and silenced the crowd here in Jakarta.

It was the substitute Rivaldo’s turn now to dazzle as the diminutive forward led the Indonesia fightback and completed a 16-minute hat-trick. Saddil Ramdani got on the scoresheet as well from a well-taken free-kick as the hosts came excruciatingly close to completing the comeback.

Remember the name, Todd Rivaldo Ferre. — D. Shendy (@devashendy) October 21, 2018

The fans, however, were proud of their team and applauded their efforts wholeheartedly.

Thanks Garuda Muda. How they react after down 6-1 make me & all Indonesian people really proud of you.👍👍👍👏👏👏💪💪💪 #KitaGaruda #TimnasDay — Harits Aldi Yafi (@HAY_170896) October 21, 2018

The best Timnas Indonesia’s match i’ve ever seen.. 11 goals drama..full of passion.. full of spirit.. so proud of you young boys.. you guys deserve my respect… — YUSUF (@Yusuf_izeckkson) October 21, 2018

Head over to @FSAsiaLive to watch all the goals from the match!