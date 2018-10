Hosts Indonesia definitely are riding the momentum after a convincing win in the opener against Chinese Taipei in the AFC U 19 Championship three days ago. Now as Match Day 2 unfolds for Group A, can the Garuda Muda mount a back-to-back?

This could serve as their first real test as they go against a dangerous Qatar side that would definitely try to pull off all the stops to bounce back from their loss against UAE.

Gelora Bung Karno is definitely buzzing now!