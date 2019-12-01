Seedings of five ASEAN sides for 2020 AFC U19 Championship group stage draw revealed

History was created this month as five nations from Southeast Asia qualified for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan next year.

The upcoming AFC U19 Championship will be held from October 14 to 31 and will feature 16 teams from across Asia. The teams that reach the semifinals of the competition in Uzbekistan will also qualify for the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia.

While Malaysia and Indonesia qualified as group winners in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers held earlier this month, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia qualified as three of the five best second-placed sides in the qualification campaign.

With Australia also qualifying as Group H winners, there will be the presence of six representatives from the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) at the 16-team continental tournament next year.

👏 Congratulations to the 1️⃣6️⃣ teams who have qualified for the 2020 #AFCU19 Finals! pic.twitter.com/51u6vNgPOw — AFC (@theafcdotcom) December 1, 2019

With all 16 teams decided for the tournament, we now have an idea about the seedings of the sides for the group stage draw to be held next year. The teams will be split into four groups of four teams each with the top two sides from each pool making it to the quarterfinal stages.

Seedings for 2020 AFC U19 Championship group stage draw

Pot 1 – Uzbekistan (Hosts), Saudi Arabia (Group F winners), Korea Republic (Group I winners), Qatar (Group B winners)

Pot 2 – Japan (Group J winners), Tajikistan (Group C winners), Australia (Group H winners), Indonesia (Group K winners)

Pot 3 – Malaysia (Group G winners), Iraq (Group A winners), Vietnam (Group J runners-up), Cambodia (Group G runners-up)

Pot 4 – IR Iran (Group D winners), Yemen (Group B winners), Bahrain (Group E winners), Laos (Group H winners)