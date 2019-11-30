Cambodia become fifth ASEAN side to qualify for 2020 AFC U19 Championship

Cambodia have become the fifth ASEAN team to qualify for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan from October 14 to 31 next year.

Cambodia were waiting for the completion of matches in Group A of the qualification event to know whether they will join the tournament proper as one of the five best second-placed teams in the qualifiers.

Matches in 10 out of the 11 groups of the qualification event were completed earlier this month and 14 out of the 16 qualification slots for next year’s continental championship in Uzbekistan had already been filled.

However, Group A featuring Oman, Palestine, Iraq, Kuwait and Pakistan was postponed after Iraq, who were originally to host the matches from the first week of November, saw anti-government protests forcing the competition to move out to Oman.

With Kuwait being held to a 1-1 draw with Palestine in their final group match, Cambodia have now secured their qualification for the tournament.

Iraq could qualify as the Group A winners if they defeat Oman in their final group match later in the day, but Kuwait, who will be demoted to second place in that case, won’t have enough points to better Cambodia’s seven.

This is because of the fact that some groups in the qualifiers have more number of teams and the results against the fifth-placed teams in five-team groups are not considered for this ranking.

Hence, Kuwait’s win over the fifth-placed Pakistan will not be considered to decide the best runners-up giving them only five points in the ranking for the second-placed teams.

Malaysia and Indonesia had qualified as group winners for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship while Cambodia now join Vietnam and Laos as Southeast Asian teams to qualify as one of the five best-runners-up from ASEAN in next year’s competition.

(Photo credit: Cambodia Football Federation)