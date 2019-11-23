2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers: Kuwait edge Pakistan 2-1; Palestine open with win

Kuwait had to come back from behind to defeat Pakistan in the opening match of their 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Al Seeb Stadium in Seeb, Oman.

Matches in 10 out of the 11 groups have been completed and 14 out of the 16 qualification slots for next year’s continental championship in Uzbekistan have already been filled.

However, Group A featuring Oman, Palestine, Iraq, Kuwait and Pakistan was postponed after Iraq, who were originally to host the matches from the first week of November, saw anti-government protests forcing the competition to move out to Oman.

Winning starts for Kuwait 🇰🇼 and Palestine 🇵🇸 in their #AFCU19 Qualifiers Group A! pic.twitter.com/lBfGGwOk9v — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 22, 2019

Pakistan had taken the lead against Kuwait through Muhammad Waheed in the 27th minute, but Kuwait were quick in their reply as Salman Al-Bous equalised in the very next minute before Abdulrahman Karam struck the winner in the 57th minute.

In the other game of the group, hosts Oman were beaten 1-0 by Palestine as Anas Baniowda scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute.

10 group winners — Qatar, Tajikistan, IR Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Australia, Korea Republic and Japan — and four best runners-up — Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Yemen — have already qualified for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship.

The two remaining slots in the tournament proper will go to the winner of Group A and the runners-up in Group A if they can better Cambodia’s tally of six points and goal difference of +3.

(Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation)