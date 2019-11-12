Vietnam could take part in coveted Toulon Tournament in France ahead of AFC U19 Championship 2020

Vietnam U-19 national team are to take part in the prestigious Toulon Tournament in France next year, according to Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The annual tournament, officially known as the ‘Festival International Espoirs – Tournoi Maurice Revello,’ was first held in 1967 and features U-21 national teams from across the globe.

According to reports from Vietnam, the VFF are hoping the tournament, expected to be held in May-June 2020, will give previous experience for Philippe Troussier’s U-19 players who will be up against some of the best players from around the world.

Great day for ASEAN! 👏🥳 🇻🇳Vietnam, 🇲🇾Malaysia, 🇮🇩Indonesia and 🇱🇦Laos have all secured qualification to the AFC U19 Championship! ✌️✌️#AFCU19 https://t.co/8EpwlxmFNh — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 10, 2019

The U-19 boys are set to take part in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan in October 2020 after progressing from the qualification event which concluded the other day.

Vietnam had progressed as one of the five best second-placed sides from the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers finishing second in Group J level on seven points with Japan and above Mongolia and Guam.

Alan Shearer, Rui Costa, Thierry Henry, Emile Heskey, Djibril Cisse, Kevin Gameiro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, James Rodriguez, Sebastian Giovinco, Javier Mascherano, Juan Roman Riquelme and Hugo Lloris are just some of the players who have taken part in the tournament over the years.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)