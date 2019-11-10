2020 AFC U19 Qualifiers ASEAN Roundup: Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia seal qualification

It was a successful day for many ASEAN sides at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers as Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam all sealed their place in next year’s tournament to be held in Uzbekistan.

Malaysia got the better of Thailand in their game at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium thanks to a solitary goal from Umar Hakeem, finishing top of Group G and sealing their spot in the Championship as group winners.

2020 AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers | Sunday, 10th November 2019 Full Time Thailand 0-1 Malaysia ⚽️ Umar Hakeem 84’ * Malaysia finished as Group G winners and qualifies for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship!#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFCU19Q pic.twitter.com/jVI0SvRL8G — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 10, 2019

Indonesia also finished top of their group, drawing 1-1 with DPR Korea, but doing enough to comfortably secure their place in next year’s tournament.

It wasn’t as straightforward for the likes of Vietnam and Laos, but they just about did the job too, Vietnam with a specially impressive defensive display to shut out Japan 0-0 and finish with seven points.

Laos also finished on seven points owing to a 6-0 thrashing of Macau, meaning that they and Vietnam both enter the AFC U19 Championship as two best second-placed teams.

Thailand were the standout name to miss out on a spot in the AFC U19 Championship, surprisingly losing 2-1 to Cambodia and then failing to beat Malaysia, resulting in their coach Issara Sritaro parting ways with the Thai U19 team soon after.

(Image courtesy: AFC)