Thailand part ways with coach Issara Sritaro after AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers failure

Thailand have announced that they have parted ways with their Thai U19 and U23 coach Issara Sritaro after failing to reach the AFC U19 Championship to be held next year in Uzbekistan.

Thailand had a chance of qualifying as Group G winners if they had beaten Malaysia U19 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia, but Malaysia were much the better team, and secured a narrow 1-0 victory to seal qualification to the 2020 AFC U19 Championship.

That defeat meant Thailand ended the group on just six points, and were unable to progress to the Championship even as one of the best second-placed teams.

A statement released by Issara Sritaro confirmed the worst for the coach.

“First of all, must apologize to all football fans. That I can not lead the team to the goal that was set,” said Issara, as translated from the Thailand National Football Team Facebook Page.

“From the above work, I am solely responsible for all the work. Which I would like to thank the Football Association of Thailand for full support.

“Thank you to all the athletes. That is dedicated to every hundred matches thank you everyone thank you to all clubs, every school that cooperates in sending players to the national team. And all football fans Both following him at home and following him on the field.

“Finally, would like to leave all football fans for past works I am solely wrong. Ask everyone not to blame the young athletes. Because I believe that everyone will be able to become the main force of the national team in the future. Everything, please come down to me alone. Because everything that happened is my responsibility all decisions are made by me.

“Finally, I apologize to all of you once again. And would like to encourage everyone to continue to support every Thai national team.”