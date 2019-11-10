2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers: Thailand vs Malaysia live stream, updates, when & where to watch

Malaysia under-19 are set to face their counterparts from Thailand in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia. This would be Malaysia’s and Thailand’s fourth group stage match of their qualifying campaign.

The Harimau Malaya started their qualifying campaign with a thrilling 5-4 win over hosts Cambodia and followed it up with an 11-0 drubbing of Brunei Darussalam. They faced the Northern Mariana Islands next and reached double figures yet again, hitting 10 goals past them without reply.

The War Elephants, on the other hand, started off their qualifying campaign in fine form. They defeated Brunei 9-0 before breaking all sorts of records against Northern Mariana Islands in their next encounter by registering a massive 21-0 victory. However, they suffered their first defeat of the group stage as hosts Cambodia created an upset by beating them 2-1.

With a perfect record, Malaysia are leading the table while Thailand are down on third, only behind Cambodia on head to head record.

When to watch?

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers Group Stage encounter between Malaysia and Thailand will take place on Sunday, 10th November 2019 and kicks off at 4.30 PM HKT.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE updates from the match on FOX Sports Asia. You can watch the match LIVE on Cambodia Football Federation’s Facebook page.

Image Courtesy: AFC