LIVE: 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers – Thailand vs Malaysia

Thailand U19 and Malaysia U19 clash in the big game on Sunday, with the former needing a win to put the pressure on their rivals in Group G in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers.

Group G has seen Malaysia assert their dominance, winning three games out of three, and will look to continue that winning run against a Thai side who have come into their own as well, a staggering 21-0 win over Northern Mariana Islands coming recently.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium will play host to this titanic clash, with top spot in Group G the target for both these teams. The top placed team gets automatic qualification to the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan in October next year, and at the moment, Malaysia are sitting pretty in that position.

That, however, could change if Thailand manage to spoil their party on this occasion. Harimau Muda will be a hard team to beat though, with a standout 11-0 result achieved on the way to this game, with the hammering coming against Brunei Darussalam.

Thailand vs Malaysia in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE right here on our Matchday Blog!