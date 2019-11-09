2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers: IR Iran, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia with second wins

Both Qatar and Yemen recorded their second wins in Group B of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Aspire Zone in Doha on Friday.

While Qatar defeated Turkmenistan 4-1, Yemen overcame Sri Lanka 3-0 as both teams are tied on six points heading into the final matchday of the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers on Sunday.

Maximum points for 🇾🇪 and 🇶🇦 in the #AFCU19 Qualifiers Group B after convincing win over 🇱🇰 and 🇹🇲 respectively! pic.twitter.com/IsHTBdcqmU — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 8, 2019

Qatar and Yemen will face each other on the final matchday with Yemen needing a win to progress as Group B winners while Qatar only needing to avoid a defeat to stay top on goal difference.

Group D saw hosts IR Iran record a comprehensive 4-0 win over Nepal at the Shahid Dastgerdi Stadium in Tehran to go top of the group with six points. United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Kyrgyz Republic meaning that the two teams are now tied on three points each.

In Group E, Bahrain are in pole position after defeating Bhutan 4-0 at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama. Jordan are second in the group with four points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh in their second outing.

Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan recorded their second wins in Group F to take their fight for qualification to the final day. While Saudi defeated India 4-0, Uzbekistan overcame Afghanistan 2-0 as both teams have now collected six points after two rounds of matches.

Saudi and Uzbekistan face each other on the final matchday with the Green Falcons only needing a draw to progress. Uzbekistan, who already qualify for next year’s tournament proper as its hosts, can progress from the qualifiers with a win over Saudi Arabia.

If Uzbekistan qualify as a group winner or as one of the four best runners-up, the fifth best runners-up from the qualification event will also qualify for the finals.

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)