LIVE Stream: 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers – Kyrgyz Republic vs Nepal

Nepal are taking on Kyrgyz Republic in their third and final outing in Group D of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Shahid Dastgerdi Stadium in Tehran on Sunday.

UAE, Nepal, hosts Iran and Kyrgyz Republic make up Group D of the qualification event for next year’s continental championship. Kyrgyzstan and UAE have three points apiece while hosts Iran are in pole position with six points. Team Melli Javanan will face UAE in the other match

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers sees 46 teams from across Asia taking part in two zones — East and West. While the former has 21 teams, the latter has a pool of 25 teams. These teams have been divided into 11 groups with four teams each, apart from Group A and G, who have five nations each.

The 11 group winners will get a direct entry into the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan in October next year while the four best second-placed teams will also qualify.

Hosts Uzbekistan get a direct entry which means that if one of the qualified teams turn out to be the hosts, the fifth best second-placed side will qualify for the finals as well. Saudi Arabia are the defending champions of the AFC U-19 Championship.

Kyrgyz Republic vs Nepal in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 7:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.