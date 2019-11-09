2020 AFC U19 Qualifiers ASEAN Roundup: Indonesia, Vietnam with second wins; Laos put pressure on Australia

Indonesia and Vietnam have recorded their second wins in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers to give themselves a good chance of qualification to the tournament proper heading into the final matchday.

Indonesia, who had defeated Timor-Leste 3-1 in their opener on November 6, recorded their second straight win by thrashing Hong Kong 4-0 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta on Friday.

Bagas Kaffa opened the scoring for Fakhri Hussaini’s side in the 24th minute before Muhammad Fajar Fathur Rachman made it 2-0 five minutes later. David Maulana scored home side’s third at the hour-mark before Amiruddin Bagus Kahfi completed the rout in the second-half injury time.

Garuda Muda now top Group K with six points from two matches while DPR Korea, who defeated Timor-Leste 4-0 after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hong Kong in their opener, are second with four points. Hong Kong are third with one point while the Timorese have crashed out after back-to-back losses.

Vietnam also recorded their second win of the qualification campaign by overcoming Guam 4-1 in Group J at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. However, it is Japan who top the group after a 9-0 win over Mongolia.

Though both Japan and Vietnam have six points each, it is the former who are topping the group on better goal difference. The two sides will face each other in a crucial match on the final matchday with the Golden Dragons needing a win to progress as group winners.

Meanwhile, Laos continued to impress in Group H as they defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their second outing. The Laotians had held favourites Australia to a 2-2 draw in their opening match.

Australia, who thrashed Macau 6-0 in their second match, are top of the group with four points while Laos are second on goal difference. Australia face hosts Chinese Taipei in their final match while Laos face Macau at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung.

In Group I, ASEAN duo Myanmar and Singapore both crashed out after their second defeats. Hosts Myanmar were beaten 3-0 by Korea Republic at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon while China PR defeated Singapore 2-0 earlier in the day.

Group G saw Malaysia take the pole position after Thailand suffered a 2-1 defeat to hosts Cambodia.

