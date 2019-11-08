2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers: Malaysia go top after Thailand shocked by hosts Cambodia

Thailand suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cambodia giving Malaysia a three-point lead heading into the final matchday of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers.

Malaysia and Thailand had demolished Brunei Darussalam and Northern Mariana Islands respectively on Wednesday to go into the penultimate matchday with six points apiece.

But while AFF U18 Championship 2019 runners-up Malaysia demolished Northern Mariana Islands 10-0, Thailand fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of an impressive Cambodia who climbed up to the second spot, thanks to a better head-to-head record over the Thais.

Samel Met gave the home side a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute before 17-year-old Cambodia senior international Sieng Chanthea doubled their lead before the half-time break. Thailand reduced the deficit in the second half, but failed to keep pace with the Malaysians.

Aiman Afif had scored four goals in Harimau Muda’s 10-0 thrashing of Northern Mariana Islands earlier in the day. Fahmi Daniel scored twice while Hazim Abu Zaid, Aidil Azuan, Firdaus Ramli and Arzul Haikal also scored for Brad Maloney’s side at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium.

They now top the group with nine points, three points ahead of second-placed Cambodia and third-placed Thailand.

Thailand and Malaysia face each other on the final matchday in the 2020 AFC U19 Qualifiers on November 10 while Cambodia face Brunei.

Thailand must defeat Malaysia and hope Cambodia drop points against Brunei for them to progress as group winners.

(Photo credit: Cambodia Football Federation)