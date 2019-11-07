2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers: India beaten 2-0 by Uzbekistan; UAE, Qatar begin with wins

India have suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in their opening match of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

After a goalless first half, Ulugbek Khoshimov gave Uzbekistan the lead in the 53rd minute in the Group F encounter before Muzaffar Olimjonov sealed the 2-0 win for the Uzbeks in the 65th minute.

Meanwhile, hosts Saudi Arabia edged Afghanistan 1-0, thanks to a 50th-minute penalty from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi.

Group D saw United Arab Emirates (UAE) thrashing Nepal 4-0 at the Shahid Dastgerdi Stadium in Tehran, IR Iran. The Emiratis went ahead in the 27th minute through a Nabin Gurung own goal before Eisa Khalfan, Khalifa Yousuf and Abdulla Hamad added to the scoreline.

Iran, hosts of the group, also got their campaign off to a winning start as they recorded a 3-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic. Aria Barzegar, Alireza Monazami and Yasin Salmani scored in the second half to give Team Melli Javanan all three points.

In Group B, hosts Qatar thrashed Sri Lanka 5-1 in their opening match at the Aspire Zone in Doha. Mekki Tombari scored twice while Mostafa Kadira gave Qatar a 3-0 lead in the first half, but Sri Lanka pulled one back at the stroke of half time through Shabeer Razooniya.

However, a goal from Jassim Al-Zarra and an own goal from Avishka Deshan put the result beyond doubt. Yemen defeated Turkmenistan 2-1 in the other game of the pool.

📷 | Photos from #Qatar‘s game against Sri Lanka in the #AFCU19 Championship qualifierspic.twitter.com/nOKBQUIcbV — Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) November 6, 2019

Hosts Bahrain and Jordan recorded wins in their opening matches in Group E. While Bahrain defeated Bangladesh 3-0 at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Manama, Jordan defeated Bhutan by the same scoreline in the other match.

