2020 AFC U19 Qualifiers ASEAN Roundup: Vietnam, Indonesia open with wins; Laos hold Australia to 2-2 draw

Vietnam and Indonesia recorded wins in their opening matches of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers on Wednesday while Laos were held to a 2-2 draw after a second-half comeback from Australia.

Indonesia, who are hosting Group K of the AFC U19 Qualifiers, went top of the group with a 3-1 win over ASEAN neighbours Timor-Leste at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

Tiga gol yang dilesatkan Garuda Nusantara cukup untuk menutup laga perdana Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-19 2020 dengan raihan positif. Langsung tatap laga selanjutnya, Garuda!#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/wFc2rr5xrL — PSSI (@PSSI) November 6, 2019

With DPR Korea and Hong Kong playing out a 1-1 draw in the other match in the pool, Garuda Muda went top with three points while North Korea and Hong Kong sit second and third.

Meanwhile, hosts Vietnam began their campaign in Group J with a 3-0 win over Mongolia at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. However, it is Japan who top the group at the end of the opening day after a 10-0 win over Guam.

It wasn’t a good day for the two ASEAN sides in Group I of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers as both Myanmar and Singapore fell to opening defeats.

Goals from Liu Junxian and Tao Qianlong gave China PR a 2-0 win over Myanmar while Singapore suffered a 11-0 thrashing at the hands of Korea Republic.

Meanwhile, Laos managed to hold Australia to a 2-2 draw in the opening match of Group H.

Laos had launched into a 2-0 lead in the first half as Thanouthong Kietnalonglop and Anousone Xaypanya scored for the ASEAN side, but the Young Socceroos managed to rescue a point as Dylan Ruiz-Diaz and Jarrod Carluccio struck after the break.

Chinese Taipei recored a 8-0 win over Macau to go top of the group.

Group G saw Thailand and Malaysia record huge wins against Northern Mariana Islands and Brunei Darussalam respectively.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)