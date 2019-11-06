Luqman Hakim scores four-minute hattrick as Malaysia beat Brunei 11-0 in 2020 AFC U19 Qualifiers

Malaysia U-19 national team recorded a 11-0 win over Brunei Darussalam in their second match of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Wednesday.

Malaysia had seen Thailand record a 21-0 win over Northern Mariana Islands earlier in the day and knew that they will need a huge win over Brunei to close the gap on the young War Elephants at the top of Group G.

VIDEO: The national U-18 players’ reaction after their convincing 11-0 win over Brunei in their second 2020 AFC U-19 Championship Qualifying match at the National Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh earlier tonight.#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFCU19Q pic.twitter.com/rV3dkC6yPe — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 6, 2019

Azrin Afiq opened the scoring for Harimau Muda in the 17th minute before their prolific striker Luqman Hakim scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-0. Luqman, who is set to sign for Belgian club KV Kortrijk, then scored two more in the next three minutes to complete a quick-fire hattrick.

Luqman would add a fourth before the half-time break while Azam Azmi, with two goals, captain Harith Haiqal with a penalty goal and Aiman Afif with a hattrick completed Malaysia’s rout of Brunei.

2020 AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers | Wednesday, 6th November 2019 Full Time Malaysia 11-0 Brunei ⚽️ Azrin Afiq 17’ Luqman Hakim 21’-P 22’ 24’ 41’ Azam Azmi 31’ 60’ Aiman Afif 39’ 85’ 90’ Harith Haiqal 59’#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFCU19Q pic.twitter.com/rR5EV5fFeI — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 6, 2019

Thailand currently top the group with six points and a goal difference of +30 while Malaysia, with same number of points but a goal difference of +12, are second. Hosts Cambodia and Brunei have three points each while Northern Mariana Islands are yet to open their account.

