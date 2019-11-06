AFC U19 Championship |

Luqman Hakim scores four-minute hattrick as Malaysia beat Brunei 11-0 in 2020 AFC U19 Qualifiers

Malaysia U-19 national team recorded a 11-0 win over Brunei Darussalam in their second match of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Wednesday. 

Malaysia had seen Thailand record a 21-0 win over Northern Mariana Islands earlier in the day and knew that they will need a huge win over Brunei to close the gap on the young War Elephants at the top of Group G.

Azrin Afiq opened the scoring for Harimau Muda in the 17th minute before their prolific striker Luqman Hakim scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-0. Luqman, who is set to sign for Belgian club KV Kortrijk, then scored two more in the next three minutes to complete a quick-fire hattrick.

Luqman would add a fourth before the half-time break while Azam Azmi, with two goals, captain Harith Haiqal with a penalty goal and Aiman Afif with a hattrick completed Malaysia’s rout of Brunei.

Thailand currently top the group with six points and a goal difference of +30 while Malaysia, with same number of points but a goal difference of +12, are second. Hosts Cambodia and Brunei have three points each while Northern Mariana Islands are yet to open their account.

(Photo credit: Cambodia Football Federation)

