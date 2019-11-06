Thailand pummel Northern Mariana Islands 21-0 in 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

Thailand U-19 national team have thrashed Northern Mariana Islands 21-0 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Wednesday.

Suphanat Mueanta and Padungkiat Arjkitkarn scored five goals each as Thailand recorded their second straight win of the qualification campaign and gave themselves a good shot at qualifying for next year’s tournament proper.

Padungkiat scored in the 17th, 25th, 28th, 50th and 56th minutes while Buriram United forward Suphanat found the back of the net in the 19th, 33rd, 61st, 64th and 80th minutes. Achitpol Keereerom also scored a hattrick for Issara Sritaro’s side.

Suphanat had also scored four goals in Thailand’s 9-0 win over Brunei Darussalam in their opening match the other day.

Northern Mariana Islands had, meanwhile, lost 3-4 to Brunei in their opening match on November 2.

Thailand are in Group G of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers along with Malaysia, Cambodia, Northern Mariana Islands and Brunei.

With the win, they have climbed to the top spot in the group with six points and a huge goal difference of +30. Malaysia, who will face Brunei in the other match of Wednesday, are second with three points and a goal difference of +1.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)