LIVE: 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers – Malaysia vs Brunei Darussalam

Malaysia are facing Brunei Darussalam in thr second outing in Group G of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Wednesday.

Harimau Muda started their qualifying campaign with a thrilling opener against Cambodia that they managed to win 5-4 to earn their first three points. Brunei, on the other hand, began with a 4-3 victory over the Northern Mariana Islands but were hammered 9-0 by Thailand in their second outing.

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers sees 46 teams from across Asia taking part in two zones — East and West. While the former has 21 teams, the latter has a pool of 25 teams. These teams have been divided into 11 groups with four teams each, apart from Group A and G, who have five nations each.

The 11 group winners will get a direct entry into the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan in October next year while the four best second-placed teams will also qualify.

Hosts Uzbekistan get a direct entry which means that if one of the qualified teams turn out to be the hosts, the fifth best second-placed side will qualify for the finals as well. Saudi Arabia are the defending champions of the AFC U-19 Championship.

Malaysia vs Brunei Darussalam in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the match LIVE right here on our Matchday Blog!



