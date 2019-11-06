2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers: Malaysia vs Brunei live stream, updates, when & where to watch

Malaysia under-19 are set to face their counterparts from Brunei in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia. While this would be Malaysia’s second group stage match of their qualifying campaign, Brunei will be making their third appearance.

The Harimau Malaya started their qualifying campaign with a thrilling encounter vs Cambodia, which they managed to win 5-4 and earn their first three points. Brunei, on the other hand, started off with a 4-3 victory over the Northern Mariana Islands but were hammered 9-0 by Thailand in their next match.

While the underdogs would want to pick up at least a point from the match, Malaysia will go into it fully aware of the fact that they can rack up another three points and move to the top of the group table. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, which is set to be played later today (Wednesday, 6th November).

When to watch?

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers Group Stage encounter between Malaysia and Brunei will take place on Wednesday, 6th November 2019 and kicks off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the LIVE updates from the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Image Courtesy: FA Malaysia Twitter