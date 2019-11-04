Buriram youngster Suphanat Mueanta scores four as Thailand thrash Brunei 9-0 in 2020 AFC U19 Qualifiers

Thailand thrashed Brunei Darussalam 9-0 in their opening match of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers with Buriram United youngster Suphanat Mueanta finding the back of the net four times at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia.

The 17-year-old Thailand international opened the scoring as early as the second minute and wasted no time to get his second in the 14th minute.

Waragon Thongbai and Jakkrapong Sanmahung pulled Thailand further ahead in the 29th and 36th minutes before Suphanat completed his hattrick and made it 5-0 two minutes before the break.

Thailand continued the demolition job straight from kick off in the second half as Kittiphong Khetpara scored in the 48th minute before Suphanat, who holds the record of being the youngest to score in an AFC Champions League match and also of being the youngest-ever to play for the Thailand senior team, found his fourth in the 57th minute.

Suphanat’s Buriram teammate Airfan Doloh then added Thailand’s eighth in the 84th minute before Purachet Todsanit completed the rout from the penalty spot in the second-half injury time.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, hosts Cambodia bounced back from an opening day defeat in brilliant style to record a huge 9-0 victory over Northern Mariana Islands.

The Kouprey Kampuchea had lost 5-4 to Malaysia on the opening day of the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers on November 2.

