Indonesia defeat China 3-1 in friendly match ahead of 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

Indonesia U-19 national team defeated China PR U-19 national team in a friendly match held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya on Thursday.

Amiruddin Bagus Kahfi Al Fikri gave Fakhri Husaini’s Indonesia the lead in the 14th minute of the game before Muhammad Fajar Fathurrahman made it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

It was 3-0 to Indonesia in the 37th minute when Alfeandra Dewangga planted a brilliant header past the Chinese keeper.

Tao Qianglong returned a goal for the visiting Chinese side in the 63rd minute, but Indonesia held on for a 3-1 win that will give them a boost ahead of next month’s 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers.

Both Indonesia and China will be in action at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers to be held from November 2 to 6 in 11 groups across Asia. The 11 group winners plus four best runners-up will make it to the tournament proper to be held in Uzbekistan from October 14 to 31 next year.

Indonesia will host Group K of the continental championship qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium and Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta. They will compete with DPR Korea, Timor-Leste and Hong Kong for a berth in the tournament from Group K.

GOL KETIGAAA! Sundulan Alfeandra Dewangga membuat Indonesia memperbesar keunggulan. Senangnyaaa… 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GlUPOxdlf5 — PSSI (@PSSI) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, China are in Group I of the qualifiers where they are joined by China PR, Singapore and hosts Myanmar. The matches in Group I will take place at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

(Photo credit: PSSI)