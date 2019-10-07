Tajikistan first team to qualify for 2020 AFC U19 Championship after 1-0 win over Syria

Hosts Tajikistan became the first team to enter the finals of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship after a 1-0 win over Syria in the qualification event at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe on Sunday.

After collecting two wins from two in their opening match, Tajikistan only needed to avoid a defeat against Syria to qualify for the tournament proper while the Assyrians, two points behind, had to defeat the hosts to make it to next year’s continental championship to be held in Uzbekistan.

But FC Istiklol forward Shahrom Samiyev was once again the star for Tajikistan as his header gave the hosts a 1-0 win over Syria to top Group C and book their berth in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship.

18-year-old Samiyev’s fifth goal from three matches gave Tajikistan nine points from three games.

Meanwhile, Lebanon defeated Maldives 2-0 in an earlier match to finish runners-up in the group.

Adam Hijazi opened the scoring for Lebanon in the 19th minute before Abdulrazzak Dakramanji doubled their advantage in the 76th minute.

Even though Lebanon and Syria ended their campaign with four points, it was the former that took the runners-up spot due to a superior goal difference.

Lebanon now have a slim chance to progress as one of the four best runners-up, but have an anxious wait to know their fate as the remaining 10 groups in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will only be held next month from November 2 to 10.

(Photo courtesy: Tajikistan Football Federation)