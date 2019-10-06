LIVE Stream: 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers – Lebanon vs Maldives

Lebanon are taking on Maldives on the final matchday in Group C of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe on Sunday.

Lebanon, with one point, and Maldives, who are yet to open their account, are out of the qualification race with hosts Tajikistan, with six points, facing Syria, who have four, on the final matchday to decide which team progress as the group winners.

Maldives were beaten 9-0 by Tajiks in their opening match of the qualification event before losing 3-2 win to Syria. Meanwhile, Lebanon held Syria to a 1-1 draw, but lost 1-0 to Tajikistan in their second match.

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers sees 46 teams from across Asia taking part in two zones — East and West. While the former has 21 teams, the latter has a pool of 25 teams. These teams have been divided into 11 groups with four teams each, apart from Group A and G, who have five nations each.

The 11 group winners will get a direct entry into the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan in October next year while the four best second-placed teams will also qualify.

Hosts Uzbekistan get a direct entry which means that if one of the qualified teams turn out to be the hosts, the fifth best second-placed side will qualify for the finals as well. Saudi Arabia are the defending champions of the AFC U-19 Championship.

Lebanon vs Maldives in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 7:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.