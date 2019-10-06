LIVE Stream: 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers – Tajikistan vs Syria

Hosts Tajikistan are facing Syria in a crucial match on the final matchday of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe on Sunday.

The Tajiks only have to avoid a defeat against the Assyrians to progress to the tournament proper as Group C winners while Syria, two points adrift in the table, must defeat the hosts for topping the group and making it to next year’s AFC U19 Championship.

Tajikistan had defeated Maldives 9-0 in their opening match of the qualification event before edging Lebanon 1-0 in their second match. Meanwhile, Syria were held to a 1-1 draw by Lebanon before they recovered with a 3-2 win over Maldives.

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers sees 46 teams from across Asia taking part in two zones — East and West. While the former has 21 teams, the latter has a pool of 25 teams. These teams have been divided into 11 groups with four teams each, apart from Group A and G, who have five nations each.

The 11 group winners will get a direct entry into the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan in October next year while the four best second-placed teams will also qualify.

Hosts Uzbekistan get a direct entry which means that if one of the qualified teams turn out to be the hosts, the fifth best second-placed side will qualify for the finals as well. Saudi Arabia are the defending champions of the AFC U-19 Championship.

Tajikistan vs Syria in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 10:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.