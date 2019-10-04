LIVE Stream: 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers – Lebanon vs Tajikistan

Hosts Tajikistan are facing Lebanon on the second matchday in Group C of the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Friday.

Tajikistan had defeated Maldives 9-0 in their opening match of the qualification event on Wednesday while Syria and Lebanon had played out a 1-1 draw in the other match of Group C earlier that day.

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers sees 46 teams from across Asia taking part in two zones — East and West. While the former has 21 teams, the latter has a pool of 25 teams. These teams have been divided into 11 groups with four teams each, apart from Group A and G, who have five nations each.

The 11 group winners will get a direct entry into the 2020 AFC U19 Championship to be held in Uzbekistan in October next year while the four best second-placed teams will also qualify.

Hosts Uzbekistan get a direct entry which means that if one of the qualified teams turn out to be the hosts, the fifth best second-placed side will qualify for the finals as well. Saudi Arabia are the defending champions of the AFC U-19 Championship.

Lebanon vs Tajikistan in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 10:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.