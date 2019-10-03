2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers: Tajikistan pummel Maldives 9-0 on opening day

The 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers has kicked off in Dushanbe with hosts Tajikistan thrashing Maldives 9-0 in their opening match at the Republican Central Stadium.

Even though action from the remaining 10 groups in the qualification event is only set to begin next month, the Group C featuring Tajikistan, Maldives, Lebanon and Syria will be played early from October 2 to 6.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

18-year-old FC Istiklol starlet Shahrom Samiyev, who is already a senior Tajikistan international, scored a hattrick for the Tajiks in their opener while Islom Zairov and Sharifbek Rahmatov scored a brace each.

FK Khujand defender Sharifbek Rahmatov, another Tajik international, also scored while the other goal of the game came from the boots of Maldives’ Ibrahim Dhaisam who was unfortunate enough to put the ball in the back of his own net.

Meanwhile, Syria and Lebanon played out a 1-1 draw in the other match of Group C earlier in the day.

Tajikistan 🇹🇯 open #AFCU19 Qualifiers campaign in Group C with a thumping victory while Syria 🇸🇾 and Lebanon 🇱🇧 settle for a draw! pic.twitter.com/BqGH7KPziY — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 2, 2019

Amar Ramadan gave the Syrians a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute, but Lebanon struck back through Karim Mekkaoui in the 73rd minute as the two sides shared the spoils.

As many as 46 teams from across Asia are taking part in the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers which will be played in 11 groups. All group winners plus four best runners-up will qualify for the tournament proper to be held in Uzbekistan in October 2020.

(Photo courtesy: Tajikistan Football Federation)