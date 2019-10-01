Malaysia U-18s set for training camp in UAE ahead of 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers

The Malaysia U-18 national team could be heading for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to prepare for next month’s 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers.

Malaysia, coached by Brad Maloney, are in Group G of the AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers, which will be held in Phnom Penh from November 2 to 10, along with Thailand, hosts Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Northern Mariana Islands.

Malaysia had reached the final of the 2019 AFF U18 Championship held in August only to be edged out by Australia 1-0 in the final, and are hoping to progress from the qualification stages. Only the 11 group winners and four best runners-up will qualify for the tournament proper to be held in Uzbekistan next year.

List of 32 Players Called-Up for the National U-18 Squad’s Training Camp Starting 28th September 2019 Ahead of the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Full players list at https://t.co/y0xx17qQu8#FAM #HarimauMalaya #MalaysiaU18 #AFCU19Q pic.twitter.com/K5OP2AzRxI — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) September 21, 2019

And it is being reported that Malaysia are hoping to spend 10 to 12 days abroad to prepare for their qualification campaign because of unfavourable weather conditions at home.

“We are planning some friendly matches but we haven’t confirmed just yet. We’re looking at three to five friendlies and that’s probably around early October,” Maloney was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

The Malaysian youngsters had beaten Cambodia 3-0 in the group stages of the AFF U18 Championship in August, but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Thailand in the group despite progressing to the knockout stages.

(Photo courtesy: FA Malaysia)