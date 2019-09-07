Former Japan manager Philippe Troussier appointed Vietnam U18-19 head coach

Former Japan manager Philippe Troussier has been appointed as the Vietnam under-18/19 head coach ahead of the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers.

Former coach Hoang Anh Tuan had resigned from the post after Vietnam’s failure to qualify for the semifinals of the Under-18 AFF Championship. And now with the 2020 AFC U19 Championship qualifiers in mind, the Golden Dragons have appointed the former Japan manager at the helm of affairs.

Vietnam have been drawn in Group J alongside Japan, Mongolia and Guam for the competition which starts on 2nd November. Vietnam will be playing their first match on the 6th of the month, vs Guam. They are also the home side for their group.

As far as Troussier is concerned, he has had a 36-year-long managerial career which has seen him coach over 20 teams. He was the head coach of the Japan national team between 1998 and 2002. He helped the Blue Samurai win the 2000 AFC Asian Cup and led them in the 2002 FIFA World Cup as well where they made it to the last-16 as the host nation.

The 64-year-old Frenchman is set to start his job as the head coach of the Vietnam U18/19 side from the upcoming week.