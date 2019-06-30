Malaysia hire Australian to coach U-18 national team at 2019 AFF U-18 Championship in August

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have turned to Australian tactician Brad Maloney to take charge of their U-18 national team for the 2019 AFF U-18 Championship to be held in August.

The regional youth championship is to be held in Vietnam from August 5 to 18 with the Harimau Malaya juniors pitted against hosts Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Australia in Group B.

The Group A of the 12-team tournament will see Myanmar, Indonesia, Laos, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam facing each other.

47-year-old Maloney, who replaces Bojan Hodak, will have good knowledge of the U-18 boys having been associated with the Malaysia U-23 and senior national teams since 2014.

FAM had decided not to renew the contract of Hodak who had helped Malaysia win the AFF U-18 Championship 2018 in Indonesia last year.

Former Australia international midfielder Maloney will also take the Malaysia U19 side through the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers where Malaysia are set to face Thailand, hosts Cambodia, Brunei and Northern Mariana Islands from November 2 to 10.

“Brad has been with us since 2014 and he is familiar with the Malaysian way of football which makes him the perfect candidate to take charge of the national U-19 side. We want to promote a close-knit and harmonious working relationship between head coaches of all age-groups and I know the appointment of Brad will reinforce our case on this,” FAM technical director Peter de Roo said.

Maloney will continue as the assistant head coach to Ong Kim Swee in the U-23 national team set up, FAM informed.