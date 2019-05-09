AFC U19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers announced: Malaysia grouped with ASEAN rivals, Vietnam clubbed with favourites

AFC U19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

There will be 46 teams taking part in the qualifiers, who have been divided into two zones – East and West. While the former has 21 teams, the latter has a pool of 25 teams. These teams have been divided into 11 groups with four teams each, apart from Group A and G, who have five sides each.

As far as the East Zone is concerned – Group G will see four ASEAN sides lock horns with Cambodia being the hosts. Along with them, Malaysia, Thailand, Northern Mariana Islands and Brunei Darussalam are part of the group.

In Group H we have Laos, Macau and Australia visiting Chinese Taipei while Group I consists of hosts Myanmar, Singapore and two Asian giants in China PR and Korea Republic. Vietnam host Group J with Japan, Mongolia and Guam paying them a visit.

Group K completes the East Zone with Indonesia hosting DPR Korea, Hong Kong and Timor Leste.

The 11 group winners will get a direct entry into the AFC U16 Championship while four best second-placed teams will qualify as well. Hosts get direct entry and if one of the qualified teams turn out to be the host, the fifth best second-placed side will qualify for the finals as well.

Here are the zones and groups in full.