2020 AFC U16 Championship: List of all the teams that qualified for the tournament proper

The 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers has come to a conclusion and 16 teams from Asia have booked their berths in the tournament proper to be held next year.

As many as 47 nations took part in the qualifiers which was played out in 11 groups from September 14 to 22. The 11 group winners as well as the four best runners-up qualified from the event while tournament hosts Bahrain automatically made it to the finals.

The 2020 AFC U16 Championship will be held in Bahrain from September 16 to October 3, 2020. The teams that reach the semifinals of the continental championship will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in 2021.

Congratulations to the 1️⃣6️⃣ teams who have qualified for the 2020 #AFCU16 Finals! pic.twitter.com/Rh7ErCY3rQ — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 23, 2019



Japan will defend the title that they won by defeating Tajikistan 1-0 in the final of the 2018 AFC U16 Championship while Indonesia are the only representatives of ASEAN in next year’s championship.

Here are all the 16 nations that qualified for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship…

1. Bahrain – Hosts

2. Tajikistan – Group A winners

3. India – Group B winners

4. IR Iran – Group C winners

5. Saudi Arabia – Group D winners

6. Qatar – Group E winners

7. United Arab Emirates – Group F winners

8. China PR – Group G winners

9. Australia – Group H winners

10. DPR Korea – Group I winners

11. Japan – Group J winners

12. Korea Republic – Group K winners

13. Yemen – 1st best runners-up

14. Indonesia – 2nd best runners-up

15. Uzbekistan – 3rd best runners-up

16. Oman – 4th best runners-up

