2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers ASEAN Roundup: Indonesia only side to qualify as Vietnam, Thailand miss out

Indonesia are the only ASEAN nation to qualify for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship as the qualification event came to an exciting conclusion on Sunday.

Indonesia qualified for the tournament proper, to be held in Bahrain from September 16 to October 3 next year, after holding China PR to a goalless draw in their final Group G match at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

Both hosts Indonesia and China had gone into the final matchday with nine points with the latter topping the group with a goal difference of +28 — two more than Indonesia’s.

However, despite not being able to defeat the Chinese, the hosts still progressed as one of the four best runners-up from the 11 groups in the qualifiers along with Yemen, Uzbekistan and Oman.

In the other Group G match on Sunday, Philippines recorded their second three-pointer of the campaign with a 3-2 win over Brunei Darussalam.

In Group H, Vietnam who needed a win over table toppers Australia to progress as group winners or a draw to progress as one of the runners-up suffered a late 2-1 defeat to the Joeys.

Vietnam had taken the lead in the 19th minute through Nguyen Cong Son, but the Aussies struck back in the 58th minute through Bernardo Oliveira. It looked like the two sides were going to split the points, but Luka Smyth scored with one minute left to play to give Australia the dramatic win and knock the Vietnamese out of the running.

Timor-Leste thrashed Mongolia 5-0 in the other match of the group to end their campaign at third position with six points.

Group J saw Japan progress as the group winners after a 2-2 draw with Malaysia at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane. Malaysia had to defeat Japan to progress to the tournament proper and they were headed in that direction when Daniel Edzuan’s 82nd-minute goal gave them a 2-1 lead.

2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers Group J Final Standings After Matchday #3 (Sunday 22nd September 2019) * Malaysia did not qualify for the final round of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship #FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFCU16Q pic.twitter.com/s2Utp1GGu7 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) September 22, 2019

But Japan equalised through Yamato Naito in the second-half injury time as Malaysia finished third with four points. Laos, meanwhile, finished second in the group with six points after a 1-0 win over Cambodia.

In Group K, Thailand crashed out after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Korea Republic at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. It was the South Koreans who progressed with nine points while Thailand finished second with six.

Hosts Myanmar lost 2-0 to Chinese Taipei in their final engagement.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI via The-AFC.com)