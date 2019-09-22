LIVE Stream: 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers – Tajikistan vs Jordan

Hosts Jordan are taking on Tajikistan in a crucial match on the final matchday in Group A of the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa on Sunday.

Group A of the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers features hosts Jordan, Tajikistan, Kuwait, Nepal and Sri Lanka. And it is Tajikistan who go into the final matchday top of the group with nine points from three matches. Jordan, however, are close on the heels with seven points and could progress as the group winners with a win over the Tajiks on Sunday.

As many as 47 national teams from the Asian Football Confederation, pooled into 11 groups, are taking part in the qualification event for the continental championship for players born on or after January 1, 2004 which will be held from November 16 to 22.

Teams will face each other once in each group and the 11 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the final tournament to be held in September-October 2020 at a venue which is yet to be decided by Asian football’s governing body. Japan, Tajikistan, Korea Republic, Australia, DPR Korea, Indonesia, Oman and India are the top eight seeds in the qualification tournament.

The teams that reach the semifinals of the final tournament to be held next year at Bahrain will also qualify for the 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup as representatives from Asia.

Tajikistan vs Jordan in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 1:00 AM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!