LIVE Stream: 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers – Palestine vs Maldives

Palestine are taking on Maldives on the final matchday in Group C of the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers at the Shahid Hajibabaei Stadium in Hamedan, IR Iran on Sunday.

Group C of the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers features hosts Iran, Afghanistan, Maldives and Palestine. Iran are going into the final set of fixtures topping the group with six points while Afghanistan have four points and hence, the match between Palestine and Maldives is deemed a dead rubber.

As many as 47 national teams from the Asian Football Confederation, pooled into 11 groups, are taking part in the qualification event for the continental championship for players born on or after January 1, 2004 which will be held from November 16 to 22.

Teams will face each other once in each group and the 11 group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for the final tournament to be held in September-October 2020 at a venue which is yet to be decided by Asian football’s governing body. Japan, Tajikistan, Korea Republic, Australia, DPR Korea, Indonesia, Oman and India are the top eight seeds in the qualification tournament.

The teams that reach the semifinals of the final tournament to be held next year will also qualify for the 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup as representatives from Asia.

Palestine vs Maldives in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers will kick off at 8:15 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!