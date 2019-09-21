DPR Korea qualify for 2020 AFC U16 Championship; Singapore end campaign with 10-1 win over Guam

DPR Korea qualified for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship after finishing top of Group I in the qualification event held at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

On the final matchday in the group, the North Koreans defeated Hong Kong 4-0 to make it three wins out of three in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers finishing ahead of the beaten Hong Kong.

DPR Korea hit three unanswered goals in the first half forcing Hong Kong to make changes in personnel and tactics for the second half. But that did not stop the North Koreans from running away with a 4-0 win.

They had earlier defeated Guam 16-0 and Singapore 6-1. Hong Kong, meanwhile, are second in the group with six points and a goal difference of zero. They are yet to be eliminated from the qualifiers as they stand with a chance to progress as one of the four best second-placed sides from the 11 groups.

Arsyad Basiron completes a hat-trick as we ease past Guam with a perfect ten result! Well played, Lions!🦁 #SINGUM #AFCU16 #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/FIFUQYmIR2 — FAS (@FASingapore) September 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Singapore ended their campaign with their first three points of the campaign — a 10-1 win over Guam.

They had lost 2-1 to Hong Kong in the opening day before going down 6-1 to North Korea in their second outing.

The 2020 AFC U16 Championship is scheduled to be held in Bahrain from September 16 to October 3, 2020.

(Photo courtesy: FA Singapore via The-AFC.com)