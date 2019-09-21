2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers: India thrash Bahrain 5-0; UAE first team to secure qualification

India recorded their second straight victory in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers after they humbled Bahrain 5-0 at the Transportation Institute Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Having defeated Turkmenistan by the same scoreline in their opening match of Group B, India go into the final matchday on Sunday level on points with their final opponents and hosts Uzbekistan. The Indian colts can progress if they can avoid a defeat against the hosts.

On Friday, Sridarth Nongmeikapam opened the scoring for India as early as the fourth minute before they doubled their advantage in the 25th minute, thanks to an own goal from Bahrain’s Mohamed Hasan. Sridarth struck his second two minutes later before Shubho Paul made it 4-0 in the first-half added time.

Shubho went on to find his brace in the 73rd minute as India made it six points from two matches. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, defeated Turkmenistan 3-2 to remain close on the heels of India. The group decider is slated to be held at the JAR Stadium on September 22.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Tajikistan recorded their third win from as many matches as they humbled Nepal 7-0 at the Prince Mohamed Stadium in Zarqa. Hosts Jordan, who were looking for their third win to put pressure on the Tajiks, were held to a 1-1 draw by Kuwait.

Tajikistan head into the final matchday in pole position with nine points while Jordan now have seven from three matches, meaning that the hosts will have to defeat Tajikistan to progress as the group winners.

In Group C, IR Iran remain in the top spot after a 2-1 win over Palestine. The Palestinians had taken the lead in the 26th minute through Bahaa Awayssa, but Iran struck back as Yadegar Rostami converted from the spot four minutes later. The comeback was complete before the half-time break as Amir Ebrahimzadeh netted the winner in the 45th minute.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, bagged their first victory of the campaign with a 3-0 defeat of Maldives. They occupy the second place in the group with four points — two behind leaders Iran with a clash between the two to be held on Sunday.

Group D is witnessing a neck-and-neck battle with Saudi Arabia and Oman for the automatic qualification spot to the tournament proper. Hosts Saudi Arabia overcame Pakistan 4-2 to collect six points from two matches after Oman had recorded their second win of the campaign against Syria earlier in the day.

The Saudis currently occupy the top spot with a +5 goal difference while Oman are second with a goal difference of +3 meaning that the hosts can progress by avoiding a defeat.

Hosts Qatar were held to a 1-1 draw by Yemen at the Aspire Dome in Doha in Group E meaning that both the sides go into their final games with four points apiece. Yemen are top of the group with a goal difference of +9 while the Maroons’ goal difference is a paltry +2.

Bangladesh gave their hopes of qualifying from the group a boost after recording their first win in the campaign with a 3-0 defeat of Bhutan. They now sit third in the group, one point behind Yemen and Qatar.

Yemen will face Bangladesh on the final matchday while Qatar face Bhutan.

Group F saw United Arab Emirates (UAE) becoming the first team to qualify for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship other than hosts Bahrain. UAE did so after defeating hosts Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.

Iraq, meanwhile, took their first three points after a 2-1 win over Lebanon. The winners of the Iraq versus Kyrgyz Republic tie on the final matchday still have a slight chance to progress as one of the four best runners-up from the 11 groups.

