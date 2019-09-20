2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers ASEAN Roundup: Laos stun Malaysia 1-0; Vietnam, Indonesia & Thailand keep winning

Malaysia suffered a huge blow in their 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers campaign after they were beaten 1-0 by hosts Laos at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Friday.

Malaysia had hoped to brush aside Cambodia and Laos in Group J before a potential group decider against Japan on the final matchday, but P Maniam’ side fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to the Laotians in their second hurdle, thanks to a very early goal from Lavi Somthongkham.

2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers Group J Matchday #2 | Friday, 20th September 2019 Full Time LAOS 1-0 MALAYSIA

Lavi Somthongkham 4’#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFCU16Q pic.twitter.com/hWYA5pNIUL — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) September 20, 2019

They now have three points from two matches and are three behind Japan who thrashed Cambodia 8-0 earlier in the day. Japan and Malaysia face off on the final matchday in the group, but the young Harimau Malaya will have to beat the Asian heavyweights by more than five goals to progress as the group winners.

Indonesia recorded their third straight victory in Group G as they defeated Brunei Darussalam 8-0 at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

China PR thrashed Northern Mariana Islands 15-0 to go top of the group with same points as Indonesia, but with a goal difference of +28 compared to the ASEAN side’s +21. The two sides will meet each other on the final matchday on Sunday to decide the winners of the group.

In Group H, Vietnam are in pole position after their third win of the competition — this time defeating Macau 6-0 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi.

They now have nine points and a +15 goal difference with Australia close on their heels after edging Timor-Leste 1-0 to record their third win. The Joeys also have nine points, but have an inferior goal difference of +4 going into the final matchday.

The group decider between Australia and Vietnam will take place on Sunday.

In Group K, Thailand recorded their second win with a 6-0 thrashing of Chinese Taipei. Niphitphon Wongpanya was once again on fire for the Thai as he scored four goals at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon while Kongpop Sroirak and Thanawat Saipetch also added one apiece in their massive win.

However, Korea Republic, who edged past Myanmar 1-0 in the other match, are topping the group with a goal difference of +11 compared to Thailand’s +10. South Korea and Thailand will face each other on the final matchday.

(Photo courtesy: Lao Football Federation)